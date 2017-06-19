South Carolina political blogger head...

South Carolina political blogger heading to court Wednesday under...

17 hrs ago

State Rep. Kenny Bingham is suing Columbia-area blogger Will Folks for defamation for a series of articles published in 2014 and 2015 concerning an ethics investigation and Statehouse corruption probe, according to court filings. File State Rep. Kenny Bingham is suing Columbia-area blogger Will Folks for defamation for a series of articles published in 2014 and 2015 concerning an ethics investigation and Statehouse corruption probe, according to court filings.

