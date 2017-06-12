South Carolina balking at Columbia's ...

South Carolina balking at Columbia's award-winning plan to turn Statehouse into a 'front porch'

Read more: Post and Courier

The city of Columbia won a $195,000 foundation prize to transform the South Carolina Statehouse grounds into a temporary park called "The State's Front Porch" filled, at times, with cafes, hammocks, putting greens, beach chairs and umbrellas, and ping pong tables. Sound fun? Not to state officials whose job it is to maintain the historic grounds that includes seven large buildings and 31 monuments and markers.

