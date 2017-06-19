Softbox Systems Launching U.S. And Canadian Headquarters In Greenville County
To accommodate its rapid growth, the company is projected to create 70 new jobs. Softbox Systems has been designing and producing innovative, high-performance, passive temperature-control packaging solutions for more than 20 years.
