Should SCE&G Refund Ratepayers for Nuclear Project?

9 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth are going for the throat of two nuclear power reactors under construction by South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper. While they're calling for complete abandonment of the project, the environmentally focused duo also wants the utilities to pay back ratepayers.

