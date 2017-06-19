Should SCE&G Refund Ratepayers for Nuclear Project?
The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth are going for the throat of two nuclear power reactors under construction by South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper. While they're calling for complete abandonment of the project, the environmentally focused duo also wants the utilities to pay back ratepayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Thu
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC