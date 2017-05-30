Science and Mathematics Governor's School Kicks Off CREATEng Camp for Rising 8th & 9th Graders
CREATEng will be held June 5-8 at Lander University for rising 8th and 9th graders who have a strong interest in science, technology, engineering and math. CREATEng is a one-of-a-kind, four-day immersion into design-based thinking.
