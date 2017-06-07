SCDP Issues Statement On Seth Whipper
Columbia, SC - South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson released the following statement on the resignation of State Representative Seth Whipper , who will serve as a magistrate judge in Charleston County: "I have known Representative Whipper for most of my political life. He was raised by a family that believed it was a sacred obligation to speak for those who had no voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|42 min
|Mario Mora
|62
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|True Israelites
|87
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Wed
|The Truth
|38
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC