SC Peach Crop Hit Hard
There's a report out this week confirming the worst for South Carolina's peach crop - which was hit hard by a series of late spring freezes . According to WLTX TV 19 , the late snap of cold winter weather that hit back in March wiped out the vast majority of the state's spring peaches - which has translated into empty stands at the state's farmers market .
