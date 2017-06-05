SC man gets 'covfefe' license plate, crushing all other memes
The 34-year-old Columbia owner of a professional resume writing business saw President Donald Trump's famous tweet on May 31 and the birth of a recent internet meme "covfefe." So Cranford decided to take matters into his own hands and have the meme adorned on his BMW SUV via his license plate.
