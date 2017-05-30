SC Highway Patrol investigating repor...

SC Highway Patrol investigating reported fatal crash in Richland County

Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a reported fatal crash in the 2200 block of Legrand Road in Northeast Richland County that happened sometime before midnight. The crash scene is near Farrow Road and I-77 in Columbia.

