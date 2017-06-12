SC Connections Academy celebrates tal...

SC Connections Academy celebrates talented graduates

More than half of South Carolina Connections Academy's 2017 graduating seniors plan to attend two- or four-year colleges at institutions including Carnegie Mellon University, Clemson University, Columbia College, Emerson College, Furman University, Purdue University, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of South Carolina and Savannah College of Art and Design, while 10 percent plan to further their education through vocational training. In total, the school's graduating seniors have secured more than $1.4 million in scholarship funds a testament to their academic success.

