Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufacturing Plant In Newberry County
The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung's most popular, industry-leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years. "For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States, creating thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, research and development" said Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 22
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC