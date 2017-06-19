S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice officer accused of hog-tying juveniles faces federal charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina announced a three-count indictment against Nicole Jenice Samples, a 35-year-old Columbia resident. Samples was charged with two counts of depravation of rights under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
