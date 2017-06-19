Road construction in South Carolina likely to slow down travelers
As families pack up the minivan and hit the road for vacation, they are sure to come across highway construction projects. Those traveling on any of the Palmetto State's major highways to the mountains, the beaches or points in-between are likely to see orange barrels marking projects that include road widenings, new interchanges and realignments.
