River Rat Levels Up to a Rooftop Bar
River Rat Brewery is reaching up to new heights in a literal sense: The Shop Road brewery has a rooftop bar in the works. Though it's still in the process of getting permits for the build, the brewery has big plans for the rooftop structure, which will be suspended five feet above the roof of the current building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
