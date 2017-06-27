Rick Ross and Young Jeezy to Perform in Columbia This Weekend

Calling the event this Sunday at Benedict College's stadium the "American Dream Car & Bike Show & Concert" kind of buries the lede given that the promoters shelled out for A-level hip-hop talents like Rick Ross and Young Jeezy, but we'll still take it. Ross and Jeezy are both late 2000s rap products, each deftly navigating the rise of trap music and parlaying it, to varying degrees, into mainstream success.

