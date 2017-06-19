Reports of shots fired at gas station on N. Beltline Blvd.
According to a Columbia police spokesperson, there were reports of shots fired at a gas station in the 3100 block of N. Beltline Blvd. Friday evening. Shooting investigation 3117 N. Beltline before 9 PM.
