Rash of car break-ins hits a Columbia apartment complex
Some residents living in one Columbia apartment complex woke up Tuesday to find their cars broken into, their windows smashed, or even worse their cars were stolen. These incidents happened at Columbia's Reserve at Riverwalk off of Broad River Road Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 2
|The Truth
|37
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|May 31
|Jdb
|61
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC