Protective eyewear is key for safely enjoying the total solar eclipse
You have more than 50 events to choose from here in the Midlands to catch the rare total solar eclipse happening Aug. 21, but wherever you're watching, it's important that you come prepared. Several local organizations came together to form Total Eclipse Columbia, South Carolina and they've got a full weekend of events planned for the eclipse, including a viewing party at the Historic Columbia Speedway in Cayce.
