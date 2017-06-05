Powerball ticket sold in Dillon worth...

Powerball ticket sold in Dillon worth $50,000, jackpot grows to $435 million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

COLUMBIA, SC No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but if you bought a Powerball ticket in Dillon, check your ticket you may have won $50,000. A ticket sold at the Mahavver LLC on Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 5 hr Doug Taylor 88
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) 21 hr Mario Mora 62
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Wed The Truth 38
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
News Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08) May 23 Tjsegura 161
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC