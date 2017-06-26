Police Investigate Dead Man Found at ...

Police Investigate Dead Man Found at Columbia, SC, Self-Storage Facility

Police are investigating a dead body found inside a self-storage building in downtown Columbia, S.C. The man was discovered just before 5 p.m. on Sunday by employees of U-Haul Moving & Storage at 1037 Elmwood Ave., according to Jennifer Timmons, a public information officer for the Columbia Police Department. An autopsy will be performed today by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts to determine the cause of death.

