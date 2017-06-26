Police Investigate Dead Man Found at Columbia, SC, Self-Storage Facility

Police are investigating a dead body found inside a self-storage building in downtown Columbia, S.C. The man was discovered just before 5 p.m. on Sunday by employees of U-Haul Moving & Storage at 1037 Elmwood Ave., according to Jennifer Timmons, a public information officer for the Columbia Police Department. An autopsy will be performed today by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts to determine the cause of death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.