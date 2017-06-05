Piedmont Tech Adds Two New Certificate Programs for Aspiring IT Pros
It seems every day there is a new report of computer hacking or system problems at a major company or organization. Piedmont Technical College is doing its part to prepare local workers to navigate an increasingly complex world of information technology challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|3 hr
|Mario Mora
|62
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|True Israelites
|87
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Wed
|The Truth
|38
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC