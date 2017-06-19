Person of interest sought in case of woman robbed outside gym
Columbia police have released surveillance footage of a person of interest being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a 69-year-old woman who was leaving her gym earlier this week. Just before 7 a.m. on June 19, police were called to the gym where the woman said as she was leaving, an armed man approached her and demanded her vehicle.
