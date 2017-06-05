On business: South Carolina attractio...

On business: South Carolina attraction looks to draw blood from a turnip

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The aircraft carrier Yorktown is seen behind the destroyer Laffey at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. The state-owned tourist attraction is seeking to raise revenue by leasing some of its prime property to a developer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 5 hr The Truth 39
Marie Hicks Inabinett 23 hr Truth 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Sat Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC