Norman Jackson Touts Big Ideas for Lower Richland; Knocks Council, City, Media

This week, Richland County Councilman Norman Jackson made good on an angry promise to let his constituents know what county government was up to in Lower Richland. At a recent council session, following a tirade against hospitality tax money being denied to the Lower Richland-based Pinewood Lake Park Foundation, Jackson metaphorically clenched a raging fist at his fellow councilmembers, saying, "at the end of the day I'll have a public meeting in Lower Richland to discuss what my colleagues are trying to do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.