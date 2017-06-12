Norman Jackson Touts Big Ideas for Lo...

Norman Jackson Touts Big Ideas for Lower Richland; Knocks Council, City, Media

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Free Times

This week, Richland County Councilman Norman Jackson made good on an angry promise to let his constituents know what county government was up to in Lower Richland. At a recent council session, following a tirade against hospitality tax money being denied to the Lower Richland-based Pinewood Lake Park Foundation, Jackson metaphorically clenched a raging fist at his fellow councilmembers, saying, "at the end of the day I'll have a public meeting in Lower Richland to discuss what my colleagues are trying to do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Jun 16 Citizen 13
Police fired? Jun 14 lawg 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jun 12 Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 12 The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC