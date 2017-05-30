Music at the Farm to combine entertai...

Music at the Farm to combine entertainment, education

CONWAY, SC The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway will host a concert featuring fiddle and banjo demonstrations, affording attendees a good time and an education on the instruments. According to a news release, the fiddle and banjo are two of the most popular rural-area instruments.

