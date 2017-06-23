More SC Governor's Mansion Pool Party...

More SC Governor's Mansion Pool Party News

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

Earlier this year, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster - a senior citizen with a penchant for fraternity boy antics - made some curious comments at a pool party held on the grounds of his taxpayer-funded executive residence in downtown Columbia, S.C. During a gathering of county sheriffs , McMaster - who has been under fire for his relations with law enforcement - offered $100 to the first party guest willing to jump into the mansion's swimming pool. We didn't see this as much of a " scandal ," but McMaster's office clearly did - going to great lengths to identify the source of the leak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... 16 hr Guest 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett Thu Moe 4
News The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ... Jun 21 positronium 22
News Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07) Jun 20 Bruce 25
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Jun 16 Citizen 13
Police fired? Jun 14 lawg 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC