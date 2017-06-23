More SC Governor's Mansion Pool Party News
Earlier this year, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster - a senior citizen with a penchant for fraternity boy antics - made some curious comments at a pool party held on the grounds of his taxpayer-funded executive residence in downtown Columbia, S.C. During a gathering of county sheriffs , McMaster - who has been under fire for his relations with law enforcement - offered $100 to the first party guest willing to jump into the mansion's swimming pool. We didn't see this as much of a " scandal ," but McMaster's office clearly did - going to great lengths to identify the source of the leak.
