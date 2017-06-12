Man pleads guilty to drug and gun cha...

Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Joshua Cain Sharpe, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court in Columbia. A federal judge accepted the plea and Sharpe will be sentenced at a later date.

