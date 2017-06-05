Man charged with breaking windows at S. Carolina Statehouse
Ernest Rodney Thompson is shown in this undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, after he was arrested early Sunday, June 11, 2017 and charged with damaging South Carolina's statehouse by breaking windows. Officers say they encountered him early Sunday talking loudly and carrying a piece of wood.
