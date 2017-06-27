Luxury apartments to be built on Columbiaa s riverfront
CanalSide, one of the first modern residential developments in downtown Columbia, is entering its final phase with a luxury, riverfront apartment complex that will have 399 units. At the time, the site was home to the Central Correctional Institution, the state's main prison and home to Death Row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 22
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC