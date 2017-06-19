Liquor Store Could Be Coming to Main ...

Liquor Store Could Be Coming to Main Street's Arcade Mall

21 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

According to signage at Main and Washington streets, the city's Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a public hearing on July 11 to consider a special exception for a proposed liquor store at 1332 Main Street and 1216 Washington Street, which is the historic Equitable Arcade Mall. City of Columbia records indicate the applicants for the special exception are Julie and Sonny Narang, of West Columbia's Low Spirit Solutions, LLC. The units within the Arcade Mall being considered are suites 113, 115, 117 and 119.

