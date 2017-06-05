Lawsuit: South Carolina man says five...

Lawsuit: South Carolina man says five Columbia convenience stores...

In a new lawsuit filed in state court, a man alleges that several Columbia convenience stores didn't allow him to use the restroom because he's African-American. Media outlets report that Richland County resident Daniel Woodard says that in November 2016 he went to five convenience stores named in the lawsuit, mostly to buy gasoline, and asked to use the restroom.

