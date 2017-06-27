Laser Art Installation to Light Up Section of Congaree River for the Next Decade

Nights along the Congaree River, between the Gervais Street Bridge and the Blossom Street Bridge, are going to look a lot different for the next 10 years. A host of entities - including What's Next Midlands, One Columbia for Arts and History, EngenuitySC, the Vista Guild, the State Museum, the City of Columbia and others - are collaborating on a unique installation called Southern Lights, one that will use lasers and mirrors to create colorful beams of light above the Congaree every night for the next decade.

