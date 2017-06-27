Laser Art Installation to Light Up Section of Congaree River for the Next Decade
Nights along the Congaree River, between the Gervais Street Bridge and the Blossom Street Bridge, are going to look a lot different for the next 10 years. A host of entities - including What's Next Midlands, One Columbia for Arts and History, EngenuitySC, the Vista Guild, the State Museum, the City of Columbia and others - are collaborating on a unique installation called Southern Lights, one that will use lasers and mirrors to create colorful beams of light above the Congaree every night for the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Paula z
|90
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 22
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC