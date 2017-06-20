Just in: Best places to see August's solar eclipse

At no other time in U.S. history has the climatology of narrow strip of land spanning South Carolina to Oregon's coast been under such scrutiny. In a 70-mile wide path on Aug. 21, day will turn to night as the moon slips between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow that will create the first full solar eclipse to cross the continental U.S. in 99 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.