Just in: Best places to see August's solar eclipse
At no other time in U.S. history has the climatology of narrow strip of land spanning South Carolina to Oregon's coast been under such scrutiny. In a 70-mile wide path on Aug. 21, day will turn to night as the moon slips between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow that will create the first full solar eclipse to cross the continental U.S. in 99 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|5 hr
|Luther
|63
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 12
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 12
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC