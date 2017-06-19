George Rufus "Ruby" McBride - Greenwood

George Rufus "Ruby" McBride - Greenwood

George Rufus " Ruby" McBride 67, of 4022 McCormick Hwy entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2017 at Hospice Care of The Piedmont. He was born in Greenwood County a son of the late Ruthhart and Lottie McBride.

