Funeral services held for former DC councilman Jim Graham
Funeral services were held at the All Souls Unitarian Church in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Saturday for former councilman Jim Graham. Graham was born in Scotland, grew up in Hyattsville and went on to dedicate his life to community service before running for elected office.
