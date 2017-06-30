FT Roundup: USC Reportedly Nabs New Baseball Coach
The University of South Carolina is set to hire Mark Kingston as its new baseball coach, according to numerous reports. Kingston has been the University of South Florida's coach in recent years.
Read more at Free Times.
