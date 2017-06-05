FT Roundup: Haley Claims Trump Believes in Climate Change
Former South Carolina Governor and current U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says President Donald Trump does believe in climate change , despite the fact that he recently pulled out of the landmark Paris climate accord. "President Trump believes the climate is changing, and he believes pollutants are part of that equation," Haley told CNN.
