FT Roundup: Benjamin Criticizes Trump on Climate Change
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin on Wednesday lambasted President Donald Trump for considering pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. According to The State, Benjamin says pulling out of the climate agreement would be an "incredibly bad" decision and added that Trump was showing "a lack of vision a lack of leadership."
