Former Navy SEAL and CIA agent arrested in drug ring
Former decorated Navy SEAL and CIA special agent is arrested for 'being part of a DRUG RING smuggling marijuana from Colombia' A former CIA special agent and decorated US Navy Seal has been arrested in connection with an ongoing federal marijuana smuggling investigation with deep ties to Columbia. James Dennis 'J.D.' Smith, 49, was arrested Saturday in Charlotte, South Carolina.
