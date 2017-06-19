Foo Fighters Announce October Show in Columbia
Hot on the heels of the Weeknd show announcement last week , Colonial Life Arena unveiled today that the acclaimed alternative rock band Foo Fighters will play the venue on Oct. 17 as part of their U.S. tour supporting the forthcoming LP, Concrete and Gold . The band was founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl not long after the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994 as a sort-of solo project, with Grohl gradually adding members after recording the debut mostly himself.
