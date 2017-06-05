Five SC Firefighters Injured in Explo...

Five SC Firefighters Injured in Explosion

June 10--COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Five Columbia firefighters were injured in an explosion at a house where they were fighting a blaze on Saturday afternoon. "The injuries were not serious," said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

