First Alert: Flash Flood Warning extended in the Midlands
The warning issued for Lexington and Richland County will now stay in effect until 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, West Columbia SC, Dentsville SC until 1:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/llORyGdAa0 Officials say up to one inch of rain has already fallen in the area, but another one or two inches could fall during this time in the areas named.
