First Alert: Flash Flood Warning extended in the Midlands

The warning issued for Lexington and Richland County will now stay in effect until 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, West Columbia SC, Dentsville SC until 1:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/llORyGdAa0 Officials say up to one inch of rain has already fallen in the area, but another one or two inches could fall during this time in the areas named.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.