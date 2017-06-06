False arrest leads to $200K award

What do you get when you sprinkle a little inexperience and a little malice on an impaired driving arrest and prosecution? An award of more than $200,000 for a college professor who doesn't drink. A Richland County jury made its decision May 19 after considering the case for less than an hour, according to Columbia attorney Paul Reeves, who represented plaintiff Darris Hassell, a 47-year-old Spanish professor and volleyball coach at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

