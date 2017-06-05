Eyes on Gov. Henry McMaster to see if...

Eyes on Gov. Henry McMaster to see if he'll clip Commission on Higher Education's wings

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The Senate Street entrance of USC School of Law's new home in Columbia. How the state should review and approve new campus building is an issue that continues to simmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett 4 hr Truth 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Sat Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 7 The Truth 38
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC