Designs on a City: Columbia Searches for Its Own Visual Identity
Not what the physical city looks like. That answer is somewhat more obvious. But what visual cues, aesthetic sensibilities or graphical shorthands do - or could - define us? These are questions that seem to perplex a lot of folks these days, what with the visitors bureau's recent unveiling of its new logo - the minimalist, brick-evoking "C" that strives to make a virtue out of its discrete adaptability - and the current, somewhat contentious debate over the new city flag spearheaded by One Columbia for Arts and History.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
