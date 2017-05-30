Deputies search for suspect who hit man with her car
A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car early Sunday morning and Richland deputies are searching for the woman responsible. Deputies say the incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on the 5000 Miramar Dr near Main Street in Columbia.
