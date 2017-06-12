DC and Maryland Sue Trump for Corruption

The Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia on Monday launched the latest salvo in the legal battle against President Donald Trump, filing a federal suit alleging "unprecedented constitutional violations" as a result of Trump's continued ownership of his hotels and restaurants. The attorneys general say Trump has violated the domestic and foreign emolument clauses of the US Constitution, which bar elected officials from accepting payments and other gifts from outside entities.

