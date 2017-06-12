DC and Maryland Sue Trump for Corruption
The Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia on Monday launched the latest salvo in the legal battle against President Donald Trump, filing a federal suit alleging "unprecedented constitutional violations" as a result of Trump's continued ownership of his hotels and restaurants. The attorneys general say Trump has violated the domestic and foreign emolument clauses of the US Constitution, which bar elected officials from accepting payments and other gifts from outside entities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|12 hr
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|20 hr
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC