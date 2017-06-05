D.C. joins more than 175 other cities in pledging to uphold Paris agreement goals
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins other D.C. officials and activists at the signing of an executive order binding the city to the Paris climate accord. CREDIT: Mark Hand/ThinkProgress WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SThe District of Columbia joined a growing list of U.S. cities vowing to continue or strengthen their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 2
|The Truth
|37
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|May 31
|Jdb
|61
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC