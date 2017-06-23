Criminal Practice a " Simple Assault ...

Criminal Practice a " Simple Assault - " Self-Representation - " Not Raised - " Restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

City of Columbia v. Assa'ad-Faltas Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court S.C. S.Ct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... 4 hr Guest 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett 22 hr Moe 4
News The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ... Wed positronium 22
News Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07) Tue Bruce 25
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Jun 16 Citizen 13
Police fired? Jun 14 lawg 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC