CPD says BMW wanted in pedestrian hit-and-run

9 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Columbia police say they are looking for a white BMW sedan that left the scene of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Thursday night. Witnesses told police the car was speeding in the westbound land and hit the victim on the passenger's side and caused her to fall to the ground.

