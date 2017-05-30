CPD says BMW wanted in pedestrian hit-and-run
Columbia police say they are looking for a white BMW sedan that left the scene of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Thursday night. Witnesses told police the car was speeding in the westbound land and hit the victim on the passenger's side and caused her to fall to the ground.
